A 35-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 6, to 110 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Robert A. Ryan was sentenced in federal court in Omaha by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr.

Ryan was also sentenced to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to prosecutors, the instant messaging platform Kik identified two videos being distributed on Sept. 17, 2021, that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the release.

Kik provided the internet addresses and account name to law enforcement, which ultimately identified Ryan as a suspect. Subsequent forensic analysis of a cellphone seized from a search of Ryan's residence by the FBI found child pornography.