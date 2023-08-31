A Bellevue man was sentenced in federal court to 35 months imprisonment for possession and conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Steven Garcia, 27, was sentenced Aug. 17 in Omaha, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr. U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher also sentenced Garcia to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to prosecutors, Garcia conspired with Fabiola Diaz to distribute methamphetamine in the Omaha area from January 2020 to August 2020. On Jan. 14, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant of the residence that Garcia shared with Diaz and seized 22.6 grams of methamphetamine that Garcia and Diaz intended to distribute.

Diaz was sentenced on July 26, 2023, to 100 months of imprisonment plus an additional three years of supervised release.