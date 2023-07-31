A Bellevue health care clinic that provides abortions remains in operation following the death of its medical director in April and the signing of new abortion restrictions in May.

Dr. LeRoy Carhart died at 81 in Bellevue after a battle with aggressive liver cancer. He was the medical director of Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence, which operates clinics in Bellevue and Bethesda, Maryland.

In the wake of Carhart's death, Dr. Tyrone Malloy took over as medical director. However, Malloy primarily operates out of the Maryland clinic as its main doctor.

Carhart's daughter, Janine Weatherby, told the Times that the Bellevue Health Clinic has just one doctor. In August, the clinic will bring on four additional doctors, who will rotate between the two clinics.

A representative of C.A.R.E. declined to name the doctor working at the Bellevue clinic. The clinics' website still lists the late Carhart as its medical director.

C.A.R.E. has been providing abortions up to 10 weeks and six days of gestation for the past few months, and it plans to continue to offer abortions in Nebraska.

Nebraska lawmakers approved a ban on abortions at 12 weeks of pregnancy, which went into effect immediately upon Gov. Jim Pillen's bill signing on May 22. A state judge is considering a request to block its enforcement.

Besides the Bellevue Health Center, Planned Parenthood operates Omaha and Lincoln health centers that provide abortions.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that, in 2022, 1,435 abortions were provided in Sarpy County, representing 57.2% of the overall number in Nebraska last year.

Carhart was targeted by anti-abortion advocates and faced threats and acts of violence throughout his career.

The New York Times, in his obituary, described him as a "fierce defender of abortion rights" and as and "an archnemesis of abortion opponents."

An arsonist killed his dog, cat and 17 horses in a fire in 1991, the same day Nebraska passed a law requiring parental notification before minors could receive an abortion. He told the Washington Post that he responded by intensifying his commitment, transitioning

When Dr. George Tiller was murdered in 2009, Carhart began offering late-term abortions in his clinic. He had previously providing them only during visits to Tiller's Kansas clinic.

Carthart went on to become the lead plaintiff in two Supreme Court cases, winning one in 2000 and losing another in 2003. Carhart began commuting weekly to Maryland in 2010.

In recent years, the Bellevue Health Clinic has gained attention through the viral TikTok account @thedeathscorts. The account documents protesters outside the Bellevue site and the escorts who stand between them and those who go inside to access the clinic's services.

Shelley Mann, one of the escorts and TikTok creator, broadcasts highlights of the encounters among protestors, patients and the escorts to a national audience. The account has attracted 13 million views and 420,000 followers since it was created in October 2020.

Beyond abortions, C.A.R.E. offers free sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, pregnancy testing and ultrasound services at the clinic located at 1002 W. Mission Ave. Abortion services are available by appointment only.