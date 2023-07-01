The Bellevue Little Theatre will hold auditions for "The Prom" on July 10 and July 11.

Auditions are 7 p.m. both nights at the theater, 203 W. Mission Ave.

Production runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 1 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Rehearsals begin mid-July.

Todd Uhrmacher is the director. D. Laureen Pickle is the music director. Debbie Massey-Schneweis is the choreographer.

The BLT is looking for young adult and adult actors age 18 and over of any gender or ethnicity, and people of color are encouraged to audition.

Please prepare 16 to 32 bars of any song, and bring printed music for the accompanist. The BLT requests no a cappella. Wear comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes.

For more information, email Uharmacher at uhrmne@gmail.com or visit theblt.org.