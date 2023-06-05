A Bellevue couple will celebrate three quarters of a century of wedded bliss on Thursday.

Earl and Kathleen Gilsdorf — ages 99 and 94, respectively — were married on June 8, 1948.

The two Nebraska natives grew up on farms near Bloomfield. Earl attended St. Andrews School in Bloomfield through eighth grade. Kathleen attended country school and went to St. Andrews and Bloomfield High School for two years each.

They attended the same church, although they never dated until after Earl returned from a stint in the Army in December 1946. He had joined in March 1945 and was put on a ship bound for Japan later that year.

“When we were on the way overseas, the Japanese surrendered,” he said. “I got as far as the Philippines and worked on the dock where they were unloading supplies.”

Their first “date” was the wedding dance of Earl’s brother, John, on Jan. 14, 1947, Kathleen said.

In fact, it was on the dance floor that the two found love. Earl rented some land to farm, and they began attending dances at the Sun Glow Ballroom in Hartington on Sundays and other dances in area towns, Kathleen said.

“When we were in our teenage years, there were probably five ballrooms within 30 miles, and they had dances on different nights,” she said.

“Back in those days, there were dance halls in all these little towns,” Earl said.

Lawrence Welk, whose band was based in Yankton, South Dakota at that time, would sometimes play in the area, Earl said.

“He was the king of the dance groups, that’s for sure,” he said.

Kathleen only remembered dancing to Welk’s band once – in the Crofton City Auditorium, which was actually a gymnasium.

In any case, it “didn’t take long” for Earl to fall in love with Kathleen, he said.

Added Kathleen: “We were on probably our third or fourth date when Earl told me he was going to marry me. He never did ask me.”

Earl had a simple explanation for being smitten.

“She could really dance,” he said.

Earl worked for her dad milking cows on their farm at one time.

“My dad told me I had to treat him decent because he was a real man,” Kathleen said.

He also told her Earl was the best milker he ever had, she said.

On Nov. 21, 1947, which was Kathleen’s birthday, Earl gave Kathleen her engagement ring, she said.

“Earl ordered my diamond out of the Sears Roebuck catalog,” she said. “He showed it to his mom first to make sure it was OK.”

The newlyweds rented a rural Hartington farm between Bloomfield and Randolph – the first of five they would cultivate, Earl said.

“Then we jumped around from farm to farm,” he said.

The couple tilled the land and also raised livestock, along with two boys and five girls.

“We milked about 25 cows,” Kathleen said.

She taught for three years at country schools near Bloomfield and Hartington, then quit so they could start a family.

“The last year we farmed, we had a terrible winter,” Earl said, adding that the snow got deep.

“That last year we farmed, he had to dig a tunnel to the chicken coop,” Kathleen said.

After 12 years, they decided to leave farming behind, Earl said.

“We decided I wasn’t getting enough money to buy a farm, and what we could rent — to say the least — wasn’t the best,” he said.

They moved to Shelby for a year, then bought a house and settled in Columbus. After a year with Beckton-Dickinson, he got on with Loup Public Power. In Columbus, Kathleen worked at Dale Electronics.

“I worked there long enough I knew most of the production jobs, and then I became (production) coordinator,” she said.

One of the couple’s sons lives in Millard, and the other is now deceased. Their daughters live in Chadron, Bellevue, Mississippi, Minnesota and Illinois.

Earl and Kathleen both retired in 1989, but they continued to live in Columbus until 2012, when they moved in with their daughter, Suzanne Gilsdorf, in Bellevue.

Both are still in good health. Earl uses a walker, and they let Suzanne drive them places, Kathleen said.

“He can get into the car by himself, but he can’t shovel snow and mow anymore,” she said. “I really have very few problems, and he just stopped doing those things in the past year. All in all, I think we’ve been very blessed.”