Decommissioning

The most controversial element of the parks master plan is the recommendation for the city to close eight parks for a variety of factors.

• College Heights North Field, 2.8 acres, because of overlapping park services nearby;

• Freeman Park, 1.4 acres, because of lack of use and cost to bring up to standards;

• Gilder Park, 5.3 acres, because of redundant amenities at Gilder Elementary School;

• Goldenrod Park, 3.8 acres, because of anticipated future use as a municipal facility;

• Heber Park, 2.9 acres, because of poor visibility and redundancy with Everett Park;

• Leawood Oaks II Park, 5.3 acres, because of poor visibility and lack of regional use;

• Mason Park, 1.4 acres, because of land use, unsuitable topography and potential cost;

• Southern Oaks Park, 4.2 acres, because of topography, visibility and inaccessibility.

The future of what the plan calls "decommissioned parks" could include transferring the land for public use, sale for development, gifting or selling to adjacent property owners, giving to a public entity or entering into a memorandum of understanding with a business or community organization that would take responsibility for managing the land.

The Bellevue City Council would have to vote to close a park, and it's unlikely to happen without additional public involvement based on the feedback from the June 20 meeting.