A new master parks plan adopted June 20 by the Bellevue City Council prompted a lot of concern over a recommendation to close eight city parks at some point in the future.
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike offers an introduction to the plan that calls parks "a critical component of our city's character" and says the plan "provides a path forward to create even more memories and ensure that Bellevue is a destination for adventure, have parks that create a sense of wonder and joy, and a place to call home."
"However, as our city has grown and evolved, so too have the demands placed on our parks system," Hike notes. "We need to ensure that our parks are accessible and welcoming to all residents, regardless of their age, ability or background. We need to provide a diverse range of recreational opportunities that reflect the changing interests and preferences of our community. We need to do all of this in a way that is sustainable, both environmentally and financially."
Mark Elbert, who is serving as interim public works director as well as community development director, outlines several key goals of the park master plan:
• Increasing access to parks and open spaces for all residents, regardless of age, ability or background.
• Expanding our network of trails, greenways and bike lanes to promote active transportation and healthy lifestyles.
• Connecting key destinations throughout Bellevue.
• Incorporating sustainable design practices into our parks and facilities to reduce our environmental footprint and ensure long-term viability.
• Promoting cultural and recreational opportunities that reflect the diversity of our community.
"This ambitious plan represents a significant step forward in our efforts to create a vibrant, sustainable parks system that meets the needs of our diverse and growing community," Elbert said.
The plan divides Bellevue's parks into three classes: regional parks that are large and serve several communities; community parks that are accessible to multiple neighborhoods; and neighborhood parks that fit seamlessly into their respective communities.
Neighborhood parks would have one signature programmed amenity, while community parks would have four signature amenities including one generating revenue for the parks system. Regional parks are slated to have at least six signature amenities including a revenue generating facility.
Those signature amenities might include sand volleyball courts, dog parks, splash pads, natural areas, pickleball courts, bike playgrounds, skate parks or other features, including a proposed aquatic center.
Parks would be maintained to one of three standards. Level 1 would address safety concerns and would be suitable for parks where funding is limited. Level 2 would address comfort concerns and would be suitable for the majority of parks. Level 3 would address aesthetic concerns, including very frequent upkeep, and would be suitable for high profile parks.
Furthermore, the plan divides Bellevue into six zones along infrastructure barriers, including highways and Offutt Air Force Base: Northwest, Fontenelle, West Central, Olde Towne, Southwest and South Plain. The plan factors in both the restrictions put into place by Offutt regarding the flightpath to its runway and the floodplain maps for the city.
The plan suggests connecting parks within the various zones and in line with the growth and development of the city. Specifically, it suggests linking the following corridors:
• Daniell Trail
• 36th Street Trail
• Swanson Papio Link
• North Central Link
• Marv Holubar Trail
• Jewell Park
• Hyda Hills Link
To accomplish its goals, the plan provides a list of systemic strategies, including hiring a full-time parks and recreation communications specialist to help brand the park system and a park planning committee to include residents and other stakeholders in decisions.
The plan identifies a long list of partners, and it discusses the importance of wayfinding to the overall park system.
Ultimately, though, the path forward comes down to money.
The plan recommends a "plan, fund, build" model where first the city creates a plan for improvements, then it allocates funding for the project and finally builds the project — generally in consecutive fiscal years.
The proposed schedule would include signature improvements at:
• American Heroes Park to be built in fiscal year 2025-26.
• Bellevue Aquatic Center to be built in 2025-26.
• Swanson Park to be improved in 2026-27.
• Daniell's Farm Recreation Area to be built in 2029-30.
• Daniell Trail Corridor to be built in 2031-32.
• Jewell Park to be improved in 2033-34.
• Keystone Greenway Linear Parks to be built in 2035-36.
Three different funding scenarios are suggested by the plan, although each would still have the city funding its park below the average rate of the peer communities it reviewed.
The most conservative scenario calls for an investment of $2 million annually by the city, which the plan says would be sufficient to maintain the current state of the parks with incremental improvement.
The moderate scenario calls for $2.7 million annually and "aims to change the perception of Bellevue and its parks improving on what is currently offered and expanding system offerings" including trail connectivity.
The most ambitious scenario calls for $3.7 million annually, which "creates a new vision for Bellevue parks" with a full build-out of trails and the implementation of the American Heroes Park master plan.
From there, the plan outlines a proposed implementation phasing over several years, including a $1,075,000 budget in the first year that would invest in American Heroes Park, Clearwater Falls, Gilbert Park, Hastings Banner Park, Jewell Park, Lookingglass Park, Regional Aquatic Center, Southgate Park, Swanson Park and Washington Park.
Find a copy of the park master plan at sarpycountytimes.com.