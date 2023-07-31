The Bellevue Police Department presented its annual awards while swearing-in new officers and celebrating promotions on July 20 in Bellevue East High School's auditorium.

Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary was joined by Mayor Rusty Hike, City Administrator Jim Ristow and City Council members Jerry McCaw, Don Preister and Rich Casey for the ceremony, according to a BPD Facebook post.

Receiving their badges were Nathan Ridley, Alex Parsons, Todd Meadows, Brandon Stogsdill, Amy Flanagan and Austin Shook.

Andy Jashinske was promoted to assistant chief, and Robert Markve made sergeant.

Officer James Kripal was named Officer of the Fourth Quarter, while Detective Cody Albrecht and Sgt. Brian Benshoof were honorable mentions.

Officer of the First Quarter was David Bafaro, with honorable mention Marcus Larr. Officer of the Second Quarter was Jamey Murray, with honorable mention Zeb Simones.

Lifesaving Awards were presented to Jeff Keefe, Jonovan Hargiss and Ryan Ludlow.

"The City of Bellevue congratulates you all on these accomplishments," the city said on Facebook. "Thank you for your service to the Bellevue community!"