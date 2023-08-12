Law enforcement had to force an assault suspect out of a pond at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The Bellevue Police Department responded to the Bellevue Medical Center around 2:22 p.m. after a report of a patient allegedly assaulting a staff member then fleeing from the Nebraska Medicine facility, according to a news release.

Officers searched the area, with assistance with the Omaha Police Department's Able 1 helicopter, but could not find the suspect. At about 6:33 p.m., officers were called to the nearby Willow Lakes Golf Course after the suspect was spotted in a pond.

Police said the suspect, who was not identified, would not exit the pond. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office used its boat to go into the water and take the suspect into custody "after a short struggle," according to the release.

"There were no reported visible injuries sustained by anyone involved in the incident," the release stated.

The suspect was taken for a mental health evaluation and may face charges upon their release from the hospital.