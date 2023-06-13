Community members gathered outside the childhood home of James Muhlbauer on Thursday afternoon to show their appreciation and their dedication to preserving his legacy.

Muhlbauer, a 1999 Bryan High School graduate and 20 year police veteran, was killed in the line of duty in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 15 along with his K-9 Champ and a civilian. They perished in a crash when they were struck by a speeding motorist.

At the direction of the Bellevue City Council and Mayor Rusty Hike, the City of Bellevue put up a commemorative street sign along Lillian Street by his childhood home. A ceremony marked the dedication of the sign and celebrated Muhlbauer’s legacy.

“It’s good to see so many people out here,” Hike said. “I, unfortunately, did not know Jim. But I have found out that he really enjoyed watching the kids play and spent a lot of time in the outdoors partaking in his favorite hobbies of fishing, hunting, kayaking and biking. James also loved being a police officer.”

The tribute was organized by retired Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Russ Zeeb working in coordination with Muhlbauer’s friends and family as well as Bellevue City Hall.

“I’m both saddened and proud to be here to honor James Muhlbauer, the son of Bellevue and Omaha community, who committed his life to service, public safety and the protection of others,” Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary said Thursday afternoon. “We gathered today to honor his life, his service and his sacrifice.”

The Rev. Jeff Mollner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church offered a prayer as part of the ceremony.

“We ask that you bless this place of remembrance in his honor,” Mollner said. “May all who passed by this place remember the sacrifice he made and give thanks for the gift for the life you gave him.”

Omaha Police Officer Anthony White grew up with Muhlbauer. He said his friend had “that big guy feel to him even though he was so small, quick witted and he had a great laugh.”

“To the family, my deepest condolences,” White said. “You always have a family with law enforcement here in the state of Nebraska. To his children and his wife, your loved one was a hero, and heroes never die. Understand that this stands as a testament to that.”

Muhlbauer’s father, Vern, offered his thanks to the community for honoring his service, despite it being to another community.

“We are truly grateful for you honoring Jim’s memory by your presence,” he said. “It’s amazing to look around and see how many have come out today.”

Jeff Hunter grew up right next door to the Muhlbauers. He said his friend continues to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

“Lillian Street was an amazing place for us to grow up,” Hunter said. “This was our street. We laughed, cried, fought, played hard, bleed and protected this stretch of real estate. Even though all of us are grown up, it remains our home plate.”