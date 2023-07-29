Bellevue native Jerry Slominski will be competing in the seniors national chess tournament after winning the state tournament for players over 50.

The Sixth Annual John T. Irwin National Tournament of Senior State Champions will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which runs Saturday through Tuesday.

Slominski, who has played chess since the 1970s, will represent Nebraska against players from each of the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and an additional player from California, which is split into northern and southern divisions due to its size.

“Many states, like California, have players still near grandmaster strength who may crush me like a bug in the early rounds,” Slominski said. “But there are six rounds, so I plan on bringing back some wins later in the tournament.”

Slominski prepares for his tournaments by practicing with his twin brother, Gary, at the Bellevue Public Library, as well as exercising and maintaining a good diet to physically last through a long tournament.

Slominski likened chess to boxing due to the strain it puts on him to go through long days of tournaments.

“People think well you just go to a chess board and move your pieces, but no,” he said. “Your whole being is captured in this game.”

Slominski said that his chess game has improved since he retired, giving him more time to dedicate to refining his skills. He specifically mentioned the ability to learn new openings such as the king’s gambit, which he was able to dedicate 50 hours to studying.

“It’s an artistry,” Slominski said. “Chess is not just the calculation of moves, it’s creating a work of art… For me, it’s been a way to express mental creativity and challenge myself.”

The twin brothers grew up in Wisconsin, but despite how close he was, Slominski said that the trip to Grand Rapids would be his first time visiting Michigan.

Slominski credited tournament organizers like Mike Gooch and Steve Cusumano with revitalizing the Omaha chess scene, in which he and his brother are active participants in. He encouraged people to try the game out, saying it was a great opportunity for everyone from students to seniors.

Four other Nebrska state champions will be joining Slominski in Grand Rapids, including high school champion Dominic Zeisler, middle school champion, Luke Hengen, girls K-12 champion Samanvi Kantem and elementary school champion Siva Kolli. Several other players from Nebraska will compete in the U.S. Open, which is also being held in Grand Rapids.