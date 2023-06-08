Rydik Robicheaux of Bellevue, 7, left, fishes with his mom, Samantha, at right, during the youth fishing derby at Arrowhead Park in Neola, Iowa, on Saturday, June 3. Officials with Pottawattamie Conservation said 33 children participated in the event. Six-year-old Miles Slectha caught the most fish, hauling in 13, and he also caught the biggest fish, a 13.5-inch largemouth bass. Max Eberl took home the award for the smallest fish caught, a 1-inch bass. The derby was held in conjunction with Iowa's free fishing weekend, in which state residents could fish without a license.