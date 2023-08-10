Rev.io, a leading provider of automated billing and customer management solutions announced July 13 that it was acquiring Bellevue-based Tigerpaw, a software company offering end-to-end professional services and business automation software to technology providers.

Rev.io described the acquisition as "transformative" and said it would expand the company's ability to provide managed services.

"We welcome the Tigerpaw team to the Rev.io family, and we are excited to grow our portfolio of solutions for communications and managed service providers," said Brent Maropis, CEO of Rev.io.

James Foxall, president and CEO of Tigerpaw, said the deal is the culmination of nearly 40 years for the software company.

"We began as a startup family business, and we have consistently met the needs of service providers as both their businesses' needs and underlying technologies have evolved," Foxall said. "With their demonstrated commitment to helping clients and creating underlying business value, Rev.io is the perfect partner to take Tigerpaw into its next generation."