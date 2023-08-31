Three student filmmakers, including one from Bellevue, attending Wayne State College will premiere their work on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at The Majestic Theatre in Wayne.

Each semester, student excellence in filmmaking is celebrated with encore showings from the previous academic year, followed by film debuts, the college said in a news release.

The premieres are “Invisible” by Nolan Flanigan of Bellevue; “This is He” by Leah Bennett of Johannesburg, South Africa; and “7 Year Senior” by Joe Merkel of St. Helena.

The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public and will also feature an encore film, "The Divide" by Nathan Blizzard of Omaha, as well as a Q&A session at the conclusion.

The student films were created under the direction of Michael G. White, associate professor of film at Wayne State College. For more information, call White at 402-375-7595.