Bellevue’s biggest celebration is this weekend at the riverfront and will add an extra day this year.

The Belleuve Rocks! Riverfront Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at American Heroes Park at the end of Mission Avenue by the Bellevue Bridge.

Thursday night’s musical headline is High Heel with opening act The Shenanigans. On Friday, Elton John tribute band Yellow Brick Road will headline with an opening performance by The 70’s Band. Uncle Kracker will take the stage Saturday night, with local country music artist Chad Lee opening.

The Heartland of America Carnival will return to the riverfront with rides and attractions that drew crowds last year. The carnival is offering discounts for military service members and families on Thursday night, with $25 ride wristbands. The wristbands are $35 on Friday and Saturday, and they are $30 on Sunday.

The festival will also feature a large beer garden, food vendors, a VIP area and numerous vendors.

Hours for Bellevue Rocks! are 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday (carnival closes at 11 p.m.) and noon to 5 p.m. for the carnival only on Sunday.

In anticipation of a “huge turnout,” the Bellevue Police Department has worked with event organizers to improve the flow of traffic and other amenities at the event, organizers said in a news release.

Shuttles will be available Friday and Saturday evening from Bellevue East High School. A clear bag policy will be enforced at the gate, and admission to the festival stops at 10:30 p.m. each evening.

“The Bellevue Community Foundation is thrilled to host Bellevue’s biggest annual community celebration once again this year,” said Matt Goetz, vice president of the Bellevue Community Foundation. “We are really excited about the opportunities for residents of all ages to enjoy this festival and we are excited to again bring an event of this magnitude to Bellevue with no admission fee thanks to the wonderful community sponsors that make this possible.”