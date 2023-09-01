Bellevue University alumnus Krishna Kandel will celebrate the publication of his first book with an event on the university's Bellevue campus on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The book release event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held in Classroom 480 at the Freeman Lozier Library, 1028 Bruin Blvd. The event is free and open to the public, according to a BU news release.

Kandel and Ashwin Dhakal co-authored “Diversity and Immigrants’ Dream in America.” The book details Kandel’s personal and family experiences and his insights into immigrants’ and international students’ integration into American society. Kandel is an immigrant resident in the United States and came to the U.S. from Nepal in 2009.

Kandel said the book captures immigrants’ and international students’ dreams, struggles and challenges, opportunities and the U.S immigration provisions.

“It identifies variables impacting immigrants’ and international students’ integration,” he said, “including the role of communication and significance of education for converting their dreams into reality.”

“Immigrants and international students contribute significantly to the U.S. economy, both directly and indirectly. They foster innovation and drive entrepreneurship,” Kandel said. “They also bring unique experiences and perspectives that enrich American communities, institutions and workplaces. This contributes to the global promotion of American education and academic excellence.”

Kandel is a manager of operations at Fiserv Inc. The book is available on Amazon as well as through the Freeman Lozier Library and the Papillion and La Vista public libraries.