A binational symposium on educating migrant children was held at Bellevue University on Thursday, June 29, featuring teachers who work in both Mexico and Nebraska.

The event was a part of a collaboration among the Nebraska Migrant Education Program, Bellevue University, the Consulate of Mexico in Omaha, the Nebraska Latino Commission, the Mexican Secretariat of Public Education and the U.S. Department of Education.

The Migrant Education Program, is a federally funded program authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that ensures “that migratory children fully benefit from the same free public education provided to other children.” It applies to any children classified as the children of migratory workers, which includes anyone who has moved to a new school district for any form of agricultural work within the past year.

The MEP serves 4,557 children in Nebraska, plus students from across the U.S. as well as 17 other countries.

The program seeks to mitigate the educational disruption that can occur when children have to repeatedly move to new school districts.

“We want to make sure (migratory students) have all their basic needs met and all their educational needs met,” said. Benjamin Zink, the state director of the MEP in Nebraska. “It’s a big job, but we have a lot of partners throughout the state like food banks, clothing banks, nonprofit organizations and, of course, schools that help us achieve those things.”

The afternoon included presentations from six binational teachers, highlighting differences between the Mexican and American educational systems and the importance of parental involvement in education.

The six educators came to Nebraska through the Binational Teacher Exchange Program, which is under the Binational Migrant Education Initiative.

“I see (migrant students) approach their past,” said Verónica Jiménez Botello, a binational educator who is currently doing her second exchange trip to Nebraska. “They have aspects that they can share with the people here that can make them proud of where they come from.”

Jiménez Botello and Zink both emphasized that use of technology like WhatsApp is necessary to connect with parents, especially those working long hours who may want to be involved, but have to work to make ends meet.

“It’s not a Monday through Friday, 8-to-5-type job,” Zink said. “A lot of times we’re doing outreach in the evenings, on the weekends, making connections and doing home visits.”

The presentations were followed by a Q-and-A panel of the six binational teachers and two Nebraska educators.

In the audience was an assortment of Nebraska educators, including Spanish teachers, English as a Second Language teachers and school administrators.

The morning session was focused on “Cultural Spanish Immersion for Spanish Teachers,” with small group workshops on famous legends, Día de los Muertos, and indigenous Mexican cultures.

“Teaching isn’t just about content,” said Stephanie Call-Boettger, binational program coordinator and educator in Sarpy County. “There’s an art and a science to teaching. You have to know your content area, you have to be able to break material down and explain it to students, but truthfully, what defines excellent teaching is the relationship you build with students.”

Zink hopes that the teacher exchange program and events like the symposium will help students and teachers build those relationships.

“We have 342 students who moved from Mexico to Nebraska, and we also have a lot of students who are of Mexican heritage within Nebraska, and to be able to bring educators from Mexico who have the culture, knowledge and experience of their educational system helps bridge the gap between what (students) know and what their experiences are and what our expectations are here in Nebraska,” Zink said. “It changes their outlook when they see and hear educators who speak their language.”