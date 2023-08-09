United States Navy Veteran Paige Ott with At Ease USA, right, and her grandkids vote for their favorite military service stuffed bears during the Military Community Family Night at Bellevue University on July 27. The event offered live music from High Heel, games, face painting, balloon animals, a food truck and a number of booths hosted by area military and veteran organizations. Lightbridge Founder and CEO Joy Lewis, one of the event's partners, said that aside from offering an evening of fun for military families, she hoped the night would bring the community closer together.