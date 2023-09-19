The Bellevue University Freeman Lozier Library will host a lunch and learn presentation on “The Children of Llullaillaco” on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The presentation — made by Jessica Omer, interlibrary loan and circulation supervisor — will focus on the Incan mummy children who were found at the Llullaillaco volcano.
“The Children of Llullaillaco” event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Classroom 480 and will also be streamed over Zoom. The Freeman Lozier Library is located at 1028 Bruin Blvd.
Those who register online will be emailed Zoom information.