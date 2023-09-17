VFW Post 2280 conducted its annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15, which was National POW/MIA Remembrance Day.

The names of those Nebraskans who are prisoners or war or missing in action from Korea War, Vietnam War and the Cold War were read aloud, retired Air Force Master Sgt. Steve Wiseman, VFW Post 2280 honor guard commander, said in an email to the Times. The list of World War II missing was available for review but were not read due to how many there were.

The importance of the day of remembrance and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, based at Offutt Air Force Base, was taught as well.

The POW/MIA ceremony held was near the old and new Vietnam Veterans Monument in Washington Park in Bellevue. The old monument is breaking up slowing, so it is being replaced and will be rededicated on Nov. 11 in observation of Veterans Day.