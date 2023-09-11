Platteview and Bellevue West continue to build momentum ahead of a head-to-head in a triangular on Tuesday.

BELLEVUE EAST INVITATIONAL

At the Bellevue East Invitational on Saturday, both Chieftains and Thunderbirds played. East earned sweeps of Lincoln and Omaha Benson on Friday but was swept by Millard South. West, meanwhile, swept aside Concordia, Columbus and Omaha South to extend their winning streak to five games, all without dropping a set.

In the championship bracket, the TBirds swept Omaha Central while the Chieftains lost to Fremont and Grand Island to finish sixth. Taking on the Tigers in the semifinals, West earned another sweep before earning one more to finish the weekend 6-0 without dropping a set to win the invitational. The TBirds have now won eight straight, their best stretch since winning 13 in a row in 2021.

NORRIS INVITATIONAL

Platteview, after losing their first match of the season in a five-set thriller at home against Wahoo, bounced back at Norris.

The Trojans swept winless Blair, and defeated Seward in three sets. But against 10-1 Norris in the final, the Trojans suffered their second loss of the season in a sweep.

Bellevue West (11-4) hosts Platteview (9-2) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Bennington (13-1) also plays in the triangular, which is after The Times' print deadline.

Here is the schedule for the triangular:

Bellevue West vs. Bennington: 5:00pm

Platteview vs. Bennington: 6:00pm

Platteview vs. Bellevue West: 7:00pm