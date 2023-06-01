Music will come back Thursday to Washington Park in Bellevue before the return of the farmers market on Saturday.
The Bellevue Recreation Department's annual Music in the Park concert series runs for about an hour starting at 7 p.m. Thursdays through July 27. Shows are free for the public.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Washington Park is located near 20th Avenue and Franklin Street in Olde Towne.
The concert series lineup is:
• June 1 – The Beehive Band, playing acoustic with vocal harmonies
• June 8 – Wooden Music, Americana and easy listening
• June 15 – Sharyn Shay Band, vocal standards
• June 22 – Carmelita & The International Quartet, world music
• June 29 – Danny Mattran Quartet, jazzy originals
• July 6 – Cher & Gene Klosner Band, easy listening
• July 13 – Steve Thornburg Organ Trio, R&B and jazz
• July 20 – Variety 5, variety vocals and instruments
• July 27 – Group Sax, jazz standards and originals