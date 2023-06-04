Music returned to Washington Park in Bellevue on Thursday evening.
The Bellevue Recreation Department's annual Music in the Park concert series runs for about an hour starting at 7 p.m. Thursdays through July 27. The outdoor shows are free for the public.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Washington Park is located near 20th Avenue and Franklin Street in Olde Towne.
The remaining concert lineup is:
• June 8 – Wooden Music, playing Americana and easy listening
• June 15 – Sharyn Shay Band, vocal standards
• June 22 – Carmelita & The International Quartet, world music
• June 29 – Danny Mattran Quartet, jazzy originals
People are also reading…
• July 6 – Cher & Gene Klosner Band, easy listening
• July 13 – Steve Thornburg Organ Trio, R&B and jazz
• July 20 – Variety 5, variety vocals and instruments
• July 27 – Group Sax, jazz standards and originals