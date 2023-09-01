Dozens of boys are waiting to be paired with a Big Brother to help them navigate the difficulties of growing up.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands recently launched its “60 MENtors in 60 Days” recruitment campaign to raise awareness about the urgent need for male mentors, including Black and Latino mentors, according to a news release.

The nonprofit's goal is to recruit more men across the metro area to become Big Brothers to the boys currently waiting to be matched with a mentor.

“We carefully make our matches based on numerous factors to ensure each Big and Little have a strong foundation to stand on," BBBSM CEO Nichole Turgeon said in the release. "Our one-to-one matches positively impact our Littles and their families."

About 7 out of 10 youth waiting to be matched are male, according to BBBSM. The mentoring relationship supports social and emotional development so the youth can realize their potential, and BBBSM screens, trains, matches, monitors and supports adult volunteers helping youth ages 7 to 14.

“We’re not just matchmakers," Turgeon said. "We are your biggest supporters. BBBSM is here every step of the way through ongoing support, training and supervision.”

Volunteers are accepted from across the metro area, including Sarpy, Cass, Douglas, Saunders and Washington counties in Nebraska as well as Pottawattamie and Mills counties in Iowa. Mentors agree to meet in the community twice a month for activities they enjoy.

The campaign is seeking to recruit 60 men by Oct. 30. Learn more at mentoromaha.org.