Gretna 2024 graduate Maguire Perkins announced his commitment to UNO last Friday, solidifying a Mavericks future frontline stocked by Dragons.

I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska-Omaha to continue my academic and Athletic career! I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Lord above for supporting me through this journey! Go Mavs!🤘🏻❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/uPGAmfnO3h — Maguire Perkins (@maguire_perkins) July 21, 2023

Perkins joins older brother, Brett – the 2022 Nebraska Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year and 2023 Gretna grad – and this year’s Nebraska Player of the Year Michael Stukenholtz as future Mavs.

Individually, Maguire’s goal contributions dipped from 25 goals and 10 assists in 2022, to 19 and 8 this year, but the collective unit of the three plus Tommy Sowinski III combined for one of the top attacks in the state. Between the four of them, 63 goals were scored, and one of the others provided the assists, as the group combined for 43.

Mikey and Maguire both have one more season together as Dragons before joining Brett for the Mavericks, and the impact they will have on both teams is immense.

By himself, Maguire has a knack for getting into scoring positions, can both finish and find the final pass, and is decisive in the final third.

The camaraderie and familiarity between the three Dragons is sure to provide a spark for UNO beginning together in 2024.