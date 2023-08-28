Bellevue West boys tennis started the 2023 season with a narrow 5-4 win over Papillion-La Vista on Monday night, as their doubles teams won two of three over the Monarchs.

No. 1 Singles: Tanner Hosick def. Seth Halstead, BW 8-2

2S: Tanner Adams def. Noah Lozier, BW 8-3

3S: Gavin Watterson def. Owen Arko, PLV 8-2

4S: Alex Imig def. Cooper Moore, PLV 8-6

5S: Jacob Feekin def. Koen Zimmerman, PLV 9-7

6S: Braylon Chism def. Colton Peters, BW 8-2

No. 1 doubles: Moore/Zimmerman def. Imig/Peters, BW 9-7

2D: Feekin/Sam Boudreau def. Chism/Theo Langlouis, PLV 8-6

3D: Hosick/Adams def. Halstead/Watterson, BW 8-2

Hosick and Adams comprehensively won their matches at singles and together at No. 3 doubles, while Moore and Zimmerman erased a 3-6 deficit to win six of the last seven points at No. 1 doubles.

At No. 2 doubles, Feekin and Boudreau held off a four-point rally from Chism and Langlouis. Owen Arkso played his first varsity match for the TBirds.