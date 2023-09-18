OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Ximena Jauregui scored on either side of the halftime whistle to deliver the Bellevue University women's soccer team a 2-0 road victory over Mid-America Christian University on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Bellevue improves their overall mark to 6-1-1 while the previously unbeaten Evangels slip to 7-1-0.

Mid-America Christian recorded the game's first three shots on goal but it was BU who found the back of the net in the 40th minute when Jauregui's shot rippled the back of the net.

The Evangels totaled three additional shots to close out the first half with a 13-2 edge but trailed 1-0 at the break.

Just 68 seconds into the second half Jauregui struck again to increase the Bruin advantage to 2-0. Britney Nolte provided the assist on Jauregui's sixth goal of the season.

Bellevue hunkered down the rest of the way to hold on for their fourth straight victory.

Alessia Ricciardi recorded seven saves on the day as she earned her fourth shutout of the season.

MACU out-shot the Bruins 18-6 overall and 8-4 on goal as Rachel Torres made a pair of saves in the loss.

The Bruins are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 26 when they travel to Columbia, Mo. for a 4:30 p.m. kick-off against No. 9 Columbia College (4-1-0).

Marcoux sets school record at Greeno/Dirksen Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. – Running in their first eight-kilometer race of the season, the Bruin men's cross country team turned in a set of great performances, highlighted by a BU school record by Richard Marcoux. Saturday morning's Greeno/Dirksen Invite in Lincoln featured a deep field from NCAA Division I to junior college athletes. Temperatures in the 60s and partly sunny skies made for good running conditions for the 360 finishers as they raced around the rolling hills of Lincoln's Mahoney Golf Course.

Marcoux took nearly one minute from his 8K personal best as he smashed the Bruin school record by over thirty seconds, averaging just over five minutes per mile to finish in 25:31.8. He finished 59th among all runners, 33rd among non-Division I runners and eighth among NAIA athletes, defeated by seven runners all from the NAIA's seventh-ranked team, University of St. Mary (Kan.).

Collin Kotz had an outstanding day as well, taking forty seconds from his career best of a year ago. He turned in a time of 27:10.0 to place 174th. Kaleb Wooten was 276th in 28:55.8, and freshmen Robbie Siford and Enoc Ortega were 308th and 314th in 30:13.9 and 30:23.4 respectively. As a team, the Bruins placed 25th of 31 scoring teams. Drake University edged Kansas University by one point to take the team title, while Colby Community College's Kgadi Monyebodi ran an amazing 23:31.7 to capture the individual title.

In the women's five-kilometer event, all four Bruin entries improved on their initial outing at Augustana from two weeks ago. Madison Nelson led the way for the Bruins, cutting a half minute from her time at Augie. Nelson finished in 18:38.6 to place 63rd overall, 24th among non-DI, and eighth among NAIA runners. Alicia Rivera Camargo placed 183rd in 20:48.0, and Olivia Russo ran 22:15.6 for 252nd, both running faster times on a significantly more difficult course, while Ashley Guatemala-Ortiz was a full two minutes faster with her 23:28.2 in 283rd place. Runners from Division II Winona State (MN) went one-two to lead their team to the title.

Coach Craig Christians said, "I liked what I saw from every one of our runners today. Some are very young and learning how to race, but this was a big step in the right direction. It's great to see both Richard and Collin have great races. They're both training at a very high level right now, and I'm glad that they're being rewarded for that. I love to say, "Keep Showing Up," which just means going through the daily grind, and as long as everyone does that, we're going to keep getting better."

The Bruins will be back in action in six days when they travel to Wayne for the Wildcat Classic on Friday, Sept. 22.

Evangels blank Bruins, 2-0

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A first-half penalty and a second-half insurance strike saw #2 Mid-America Christian University defeat Bellevue University 2-0 on Saturday evening.

The Evangels improve to 6-0-1, while Bellevue slides to 4-4-2.

Yasha Schaerer slipped home a penalty in the 37th minute to put MACU ahead before halftime. The Evangels out-shot Bellevue 9-4 in the first 45 minutes.

Bellevue upped the offense pressure in the second half as they generated seven shots after the intermission.

Despite just a pair of second-half attempts, MACU was able to add an insurance strike when Diego Real linked up with Jack Price in the 77th minute, with Price securing the goal.

Claudio Fuentealba recorded the shutout with four saves in net for the Evangels.

Taariq Ganga made four saves in the loss. The final shot tally was even at 11 apiece while MACU put six on frame to BU's four.

Bellevue next hosts Science & Arts (4-2-2) in a Friday matinee with kickoff from Papillion Landing set for 3:30 p.m.

BU drops a pair of matches at Ottawa Invitational

OTTAWA, Kan. -- The 12th-ranked Bellevue University volleyball team dropped a pair of matches on Saturday at the Ottawa University Invitational, falling in the opener to Kansas Wesleyan, 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17) followed by a 3-0 (29-27, 25-17, 25-18) loss to MidAmerica Nazarene University in the nightcap.

The two losses dropped the Bruins to 13-3 on the season.

The loss to KWU snapped a seven-match winning streak for the Bruins.

Kansas Wesleyan 3, Bellevue 1

After dropping the first two sets and trailing 22-20 in the third, the Bruins reeled off five straight points, capped by a block from Sidney Sledge and Haley Fleischman, to secure the 25-22 victory, extending the match to a fourth set.

KWU built a 13-6 lead in the fourth frame before the Bruins used a 5-0 run to pull back to within two points at 13-11. The Coyotes responded with seven consecutive points to surge ahead 20-11 before taking the match with the 25-17 victory.

Kealy Kiviniemi led the Bruins with 14 kills on .216 hitting while adding three digs and a pair of blocks. Allie Kerns finished with 12 kills, eight digs, and three blocks.

Eve Fountain was the third Bruin in double figures, producing 10 kills while adding seven digs and three blocks.

Fleischman led all players with six blocks, and Taylan Keefer collected a team-high 23 digs in the loss.

Mila Aiwohi (23), Sledge (10), and Jada Nunn (9) combined for 42 assists as BU hit .164 in the match.

Rylee Serpan led the Coyotes with 27 kills on .429 hitting while adding 10 digs. Kylee Harris finished with 13 kills and four digs, and Kelcey Hund led all players with a match-high 33 digs.

KWU hit .285 in the match and held a 75-58 advantage in digs.

MidAmerica Nazarene 3, Bellevue 0

Bellevue was out-hit .311 to .120 as the Bruins were swept for the first time this season in the 3-0 loss to MNU.

A 6-1 BU run gave the Bruins an early 10-5 advantage in the opening set. BU maintained some separation until a 6-2 MNU run tied the contest at 18-all. The two teams traded points until a 3-0 Pioneer spurt forced a Bruin timeout at 22-20. MNU got kills from Cassidy Crist and Charley Turner to take a 24-20 lead. BU saved four set points, scoring five straight to take a 25-24 lead. MNU used two consecutive blocks to take the opener, 29-27.

Kerns blasted five kills to lead BU in the first stanza. Crist (6) and Turner (5) combined for 11 kills in the opening set to pace the MNU offense.

The Pioneers used an 11-3 run midway through the second set to pull away en route to the 25-17 victory.

Two Bruin attacking errors during a 3-0 MNU run helped the Pioneers build a 15-11 lead in the third set.

The Pioneers never let BU get closer than three points the remainder of the set as MNU earned the sweep with the 25-18 win.

Kiviniemi and Kerns each had eight kills to lead the Bruin offense in the loss. Aiwho (15) and Nunn (11) combined for 26 assists and Keefer led the Bruin defense with 11 digs.

Mikayla Johnson tallied 14 kills on .478 hitting to lead the Pioneer attack. Crist collected 13 kills on .357 hitting while adding seven digs. Ashlyn Halford led all players with a match-high 15 digs.

Up Next:

The Bruins return home on Wednesday, Sept. 20, when they entertain No. 6-ranked Viterbo University in a North Star Athletic Association contest at 6 p.m. in the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.