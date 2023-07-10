CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Senior Tylah Saifoloi, sophomore Maria Pinedo, and freshman Aaricia Noel-Traissac were named Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars in an announcement made by the organization.

A total of 1,401 women's collegiate golfers from NCAA Division I, II, and III, as well as NAIA, were recognized with this prestigious honor.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team is some of the most stringent in all of collegiate athletics.

To be selected, a student-athlete must:

Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Be an amateur and on the team's roster through the conclusion of the team's season.

Have played in 50% of the college's regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the yearnominated through the team's conference championship.

The 2022-23 Bruins captured the North Star Athletic Association Tournament title, advancing to the NAIA National Tournament for the ninth time in school history, finishing 21st overall.