SAN ANTONIO -- 17th-ranked Bellevue University volleyball capped a perfect 4-0 weekend with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-23) sweep over No. 1 and defending national champion Jamestown Saturday morning in the Alamo Volleyesta Tournament at Mabee Gymnasium on the Our Lady of the Lake University campus.

Bellevue, who improved to 4-0 on the season, was led Eve Fountain, who finished with 15 kills on .343 hitting, along with nine digs. Allie Kerns added seven kills and four digs. Kealy Kiviniemi finished with six kills and a block.

Jada Nunn (20) and Mila Aiwohi (14) combined for 34 assists as BU outhit the Jimmies, .192 to .179.

Defensively, Chloe Cloud led all players with six blocks, while Taylan Keefer finished with a team-high 17 digs.

Jamestown was paced by Aleah Zieske's 10 kills on .296 hitting. Darienne Johnson collected nine kills, and Grace Hegerle chipped in with eight putaways. Ellie Holen led all players with 20 digs.

Set 1: Bellevue 27, Jamestown 25

Consecutive kills by Hegerle started a 4-0 UJ run as the Jimmies took a 13-8 lead in the opener.

The Bruins countered with a 4-0 run, aided by a pair of Jimmie errors, to pull to within two points at 16-14.

After BU used a 6-1 run to grab a 22-20 advantage, UJ got kills from Hegerle and Logan Sherman to knot the contest at 22-all.

The two teams traded points until a mishandled Jimmie set and a block by Cloud on Charlotte Lempka gave the Bruins the 27-25 victory.

Sidney Sledge led BU in the opener with four kills on 11 swings. Zieske paced the Jimmies with seven kills on .400 hitting.

Set 2: Bellevue 25, Jamestown 23

A kill by Haley Fleischman highlighted a 4-1 BU run as the Bruins grabbed a 12-7 edge in the second frame.

UJ climbed to within a point at 18-17 following a block by Zieske on Kiviniemi, forcing a Bruin timeout.

After the Jimmies once again pulled to within one point at 22-21 on a kill by Hegerle, a block by Cloud and a kill by Kerns gave the Bruins a 24-21 lead. UJ fought off two set points before a service error by Megan Moser gave Bellevue the second set, 25-23.

Fountain led BU in the second stanza with six kills and four digs.

Set 3: Bellevue 25, Jamestown 23

The Jimmies took an early five-point lead at 10-5 following a 5-0 run, forcing a Bruin timeout. BU managed just two kills in the first 15 points of the third set.

After UJ extended the margin to seven points following a kill by Johnson, the Bruins went on a 3-0 run with two kills by Kiviniemi and another by Fountain to pull to within four points at 14-10. Trailing 22-16, the Bruins battled back to tie the contest at 22-all, capped by kills from Kerns and Fleischman.

Another kill from Fleischman and a hitting error by Sherman gave the Bruins match point at 24-23. The Bruins capitalized on their first opportunity, taking the match on a block by Fleischman on Hegerle.

Up Next:

The Bruins will travel to Joliet, Ill. next Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26, for three matches at the Big Dogs Classic, hosted by the University of St. Francis (Ill.).

Bruins draw home-opener 1-1

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Carlos Ortega Arguelles scored the lone Bruin goal on Saturday evening as the Bellevue University men's soccer team drew 1-1 with Clarke University in their 2023 home opener.

Bellevue moves to 1-0-1 on the year while Clarke opens their campaign 0-0-1.

Carlos Ortega Arguelles put the Bruins on the board in the 27th minute, collecting an errant clearance attempt by goalkeeper Fernando Contreras and rippling the back of the net from 30 yards out.

BU carried their 1-0 lead, on the strength of a 5-2 advantage in shots, into halftime.

In the second half, Clarke out-shot the Bruins 10-6 and equalized in the 68th minute when Kevin Klos took a pass at the 6-yard box and beat Taariq Ganga.

Bellevue's best chance to retake the lead came in the 75th minute off the right foot of Jose-Miguel Boggio. A free ball came to Boggio at the top of the 18 and he unleased a laser that glanced off the side of the post.

The game saw 27 fouls called and 10 yellow cards issued.

Clarke out-shot Bellevue 12-11 for the match with each team putting four shots on goal and BU owning a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Both Ganga and Contreras had three saves on the night.

Bellevue is back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 22 when they travel to Sioux City, Iowa for an 8 p.m. kick-off against Morningside University from Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Quick start sets tone in season-opening win over DWU

MITCHELL, S.D. -- Katrina Avila scored less than four minutes into the game and Ximena Jauregui struck twice to lead the Bellevue University women's soccer team past Dakota Wesleyan University 5-0 on Saturday in the season-opener for both sides.

Katrina Avila wasted no time getting the Bruins season off to a positive start, opening her collegiate goal-scoring account in the fourth minute off a pass from Morgan McIlnay.

While Bellevue controlled play throughout the remainder of the half, it appeared the Bruins would take a 1-0 lead into the half. The Bruins out-shot DWU 13-2 in the opening 45 minutes but did not add a second tally until the 40th minute when Ximena Jauregui came up with a turnover in the area and slotted home a shot inside the far post from 16 yards.

Taylan Murphey pushed the lead to 3-0 71 seconds before the break, taking a pass from Maju Serrano, turning and chipping the Tiger goalkeeper.

The second half saw the game get chippy; Deandrea Johnson earned a yellow and 94 seconds later a sending off with a red following two unsportsmanlike fouls. The official's action seemed to quell emotions as the remainder of the game same minimal incident aside from the two penalties.

Emma Madej earned a penalty in the 71st minute following a hard tackle in the box. Jauregui stepped to the spot and ripped home her second goal of the game.

The second spot kick, in the 85th minute, sailed over the bar off the foot of Kaycee Driever.

The Bruins added a late insurance strike in the 89th minute. Driever played a long ball across the goal mouth onto Ella Pelletier who chipped a ball past the keeper.

Alessia Ricciardi earned the win and clean sheet in goal for Bellevue despite not facing a shot on goal.

The Bruins finished with a 25-2 advantage in shots, 10-0 in shots on goal, and a slim 3-2 edge in corner kicks.

Bellevue next plays at Morningside on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. from Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa.