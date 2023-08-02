Papillion-La Vista South junior Bryson Bahl received his first Division I offer on Tuesday, August 1 from Bryant University.

The Titans 2025 graduate saw a major jump in production after a solid freshman year, going from 11 to 18.1 points per game and 3.4 to 6.2 rebounds per game. Assists (1.1 to 1.4), steals (1.3 to 1.7) and blocks (0.9 to 1.2) all progressed as well in a standout sophomore season for Bahl.

As the leading Titan in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks, Bahl is expected to continue growing in his role at the forefront of Papio South’s play on the court, which ended one win shy of the state tournament last year with a narrow 53-49 defeat to Elkhorn South.

Offers pile up for Bryan’s Bynum

Omaha Bryan 2025 forward A’mare Bynum, a four-star recruit with a 0.9612 score in 247 Sports’ composite ranking, has had his recruitment take off since an offer from Nebraska in early May.

In the few months since, Bynum shined in the summer circuit while fielding offers from Tennessee, Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton, Texas Tech, California, Wake Forest and most recently Oregon. The rising Bears junior is already the top-rated 2025 recruit in the state and could see his top-100 national status go even higher.

At 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, Bynum has the size and has already proven to have the tools to take over a game, with per-game averages jumping from 7.4 to 16.6 points, 5.4 to 8.9 rebounds, 1.1 to 2.2 blocks and 1.3 to 2.2 assists. Bynum also shot 48 percent from the field, and along with Amir Martin, Elijah McCullough, Mat Tut and Rylan Rodriguez helped lead the Bears to their best season in five years, finishing 13-10 and reaching the district semifinals.