LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Bellevue University softball team claimed the no. nine team Grade Point Average (GPA) among all NAIA softball programs in the nation on the Easton Top 10 GPAs list.

The Bruins also placed a program record 16 student-athletes on the Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete list, according to rankings by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). The Bruins compiled a 3.610 team grade point average during the 2022-23 academic year. Spring Arbor University led the NAIA with a 3.7641 GPA. The GPA is based on the academic year's cumulative GPA from every student-athlete on the submitted eligibility form.

To be named a Scholar-Athlete, one must hold a 3.5 GPA or higher through the 2022-23 academic year.

The following Bruins were named 2022-23 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes: Myla Beckstrom, Lexi Blankenfeld, Emma Crisman, Katie Cunningham, Leslie Egan, Savannah Gunn, Sydni Haugaard, Lauren Jurek, Madison Machacek, Liana McMurtry, Mya Montero, Alyssa Morbach, Amanda Placzek, Sami Reding, Alexis Sidel, Ashley Young.

The Bruins finished the 2023 season with a 41-12 overall record. BU won the NSAA regular-season crown with a 26-2 conference mark while finishing second in the NSAA Tournament.