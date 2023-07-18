The Gretna Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event on Wednesday afternoon with a Budweiser Clydesdale to coincide with the start of Gretna Days.

The event will be held in the southern parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 19, and attendees will be able to play yard games and take photos with the horse. The Kona Ice truck will be at the event and beer and root beer will be available.

Along with this event, the Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Gretna Days Parade and a pickleball tournament alongside Gretna Days. This is the first time that both the Clydesdale event and the pickleball tournament will be held.

This event will be free to the public.

The event was organized through Gretna Wine and Spirits, a chamber member, which was called directly by Anheuser-Busch to organize the event.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been used for marketing by Anheuser-Busch since the end of Prohibition. They now travel around the country to do events like the one in Gretna.