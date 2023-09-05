Nebraska’s offensive woes were on clear display in Thursday’s season-opening 13-10 loss to Minnesota. But could better involvement of a Lewis Central product change that?

In the Huskers loss to the Gophers, Thomas Fidone II had exactly zero targets. One play was designed to find the 6-foot-6-inch, 250-pound tight end at the goal line, but Fidone was bumped off his route. After the defeat, head coach Matt Rhule told the Lincoln Journal Star that the involvement of the former Titan — along with Billy Kemp IV — needs to be improved.

“Really, Billy, we have to get going,” Rhule said. “We have to find a way to get him involved because he’s too good of a player and too competitive of a guy. Thomas as well. Talking about things we want to improve upon. Just the overall passing game this week for us to have a chance versus a team that can score like this. We’re going to have to make some more plays.”

The output from that O in game one: 114 yards, one TD, three INTs on 11-of-19 passing for quarterback Jeff Sims. The Huskers gained 209 yards on the ground, which if replicated will better suit the game plan against a Colorado team that is built against the pass around two-way cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

In their barn-burning 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU, the Buffaloes allowed 262 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while intercepting two passes and allowing 279 yards and two TDs in the air.

While he may not have as big of a role in the script against Coach Prime’s Colorado defense, Fidone should be an even more prevalent part of the Huskers passing attack, especially after the loss of wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to an ACL tear for the season. But with Hunter most often on the outside against the top wide receiver, Fidone should be a viable option over the middle of the field.

Reigning NJCAA national champions Iowa Western’s 26-10 win over No. 11 Georgia Military College last Saturday was a prime example of what Lewis Central alums can do — notwithstanding the evidence shown by Max Duggan at TCU last year — to impact the game and jump start a static offense.

The No. 2 Reivers led just 7-3 at halftime, with running back Jonathan Humpal totaling four carries for 16 yards, while wide receiver/returner and fellow true freshman Lucci Fidone catching two passes for 31 yards.

In the opening drive of the second half, IW quarterback Hunter Watson passed to the 5-foot-7-inch, 160-pound receiver for a 14-yard pickup to get the Reivers inside the red zone, and Humpal followed with a 15-yard carry on the next play to put them inside the five.

Although the 5-foot-10-inch, 175-pound back was stopped short at the one on fourth and goal on a flat route (his one reception of the game, good for two yards), the offense got back into the endzone on the following drive, as Fidone made another catch for 11 yards to once again set up the Reivers inside the 20.

Humpal finished second, behind Bryant Williams’ 111, with 49 rushing yards on eight carries, while Fidone was the leading receiver with four catches for 49 yards. Humpal also had a touchdown chalked off by holding just before halftime. The following play was a fumble by Williams recovered in the endzone by the Bulldogs.

Reivers head coach Scott Strohmeier had high praise for both after the week two win.

“One, both of them, they understand the game of football,” the 15th-year head coach said. “I think that’s credit to Lewis Central and coach (Justin) Kammrad and what those guys have done here. We do a lot of similar stuff that they did in high school, and like I said, I’ve seen them both play a lot of football.”

Joining Fidone (43 receptions, 845 yards, 10 TDs) on the 2020 Lewis Central team were Humpal (41 carries, 217 yards; 23 receptions, 474 yards, five TDs) and Fidone (15 receptions for 178 yards, one TD).

The three (along with senior running back Logan Katzer, quarterback Jonah Pomrenke and junior wide receiver Brayden Loftin) produced the bulk of the Titans offense.

Were the Huskers offensive struggles centered around the play of Sims in the opener? Sure. But can a tight end like Fidone correct those problems if properly utilized? You bet.