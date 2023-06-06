Shoppers should plan to be in downtown Gretna on Saturday morning.

A trio of events are scheduled: the brand-new Gretna Farmers Market, the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo and the fifth annual McKenna Market Mania flea market and craft show.

The Gretna Farmers Market will bring 20 to vendors from 8 a.m. to noon, while the chamber’s Business Expo invites area businesses to set up tents during the same time and share information. Face painting will be offered, too.

“The Business Expo was reimagined last year, outside with food trucks and the craft fair,” the chamber said in a flyer. “It was a hit so we are doing it again!”

The Business Expo raises funds for the chamber’s activities, including Gretna Days.

McKenna Market Mania, a fundraiser for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry, will start Friday and continue Saturday along McKenna Avenue’s red brick road. It features antiques, vintage products, handmade goods, art and food. Market Mania runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Find more on the farmers market at facebook.com/GretnaNEFarmersMarket. Find more on the Business Expo at facebook.com/gretnachamber. Find more on the Market Mania at face book.com/mckennamarket.