Bellevue Mayor Hike and other community officials gathered for cupcakes and cookies during an open house at the store, which is located just northeast of 36th Street and Highway 370.

"Debie and Glenn Kohlscheen are fixtures in Bellevue and have been in the bakery and catering business for many years at a few different locations," according to a Facebook post about the ribbon-cutting. "They are excited to keep making their sweet treats in this new location which gives them more room to operate and more parking for customers."