"Wet Hot American Summer" meets "School of Rock" for three days of summer camp nostalgia with an adult twist at Falconwood Park next month.

The mastermind behind the Hullabaloo music festival, Brandon Miller, is bringing music, camping and community back to Falconwood Park, with added activities and fun for an adults-only weekend July 21 through July 23.

"I grew up going to a camp in Okoboji, and it was my favorite part of every summer," Miller said. "As I got older and I got into music and festivals and camping, I came up with the idea of combining it all and with my love for my childhood."

The camp counselors this time around won't be teenagers, but entertainers from local and touring bands whose job it will be to amp up the grown-up campers to embrace their inner child and let loose.

"It's just going to be a kitschy fun vibe," said Shannon Claire, executive director at Falconwood Park. "We want to just bring people together. Depending on how many are in your party, you'll be bunking up with people you don't know. It's a throwback to the real essence of what camp is like."

The tickets include a three-day camping experience with delicious complimentary meals and late-night snacks from local vendors like Kinaara, Javi's Tacos, Dante and more.

The adult summer camp is partnering with local breweries like Keg Creek Brewing Company and Kinkaider Brewing, plus distillery Sideshow Spirits, to provide beverages throughout the event. In addition to the refreshments, attendees can look forward to a special beer-tasting experience hosted by Kros Strain Brewing.

Sing your heart out during live band karaoke. Showcase your talents in a talent show. Join in on exciting activities like glow-in-the-dark limbo, slip and slides, basketball, pickleball, yoga and, most importantly, built-in nap times.

"We're trying to keep the price low this year to get people on board and interested," Miller said. "When they come and see how amazing it is, we know it will be a hit, and we hope to grow it year to year."

Early bird tickets are priced between $99 and $199. Glamping cabins are currently unavailable, although another round of tickets is expected to be released. Tickets for tent and RV camping are still available.