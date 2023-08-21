When it comes to automobile break-ins, what's under the vehicle might be more valuable than the contains of the glove box.

Catalytic converters have soared in prices causing an uptick in thefts. The entire theft can occur in just a matter of minutes and leave the owner high and dry with hundreds of dollars in repairs.

These incidents were quickly becoming commonplace across Sarpy County and largely across the nation from 2020 through 2022. This year, a new law is credited for making thieves think twice.

Legislative Bill 347 requires secondary metal recyclers to create a paper trail behind catalytic converter sales, and it's believed to be reducing the number of converter thefts in the metro.

The bill was introduced in January by state Sen. John Cavanaugh and aimed to curb the increasing threat of catalytic converter thefts, which skyrocketed between 2020 and 2022.

Under the new legislation scrappers are required to check seller's identification, obtain fingerprints and document the VIN, vehicle make, model and year of the catalytic converter for each transaction.

Data shows the bill has seen success in combating the surge in thefts, reducing emissions and holding auto scrappers accountable in the purchase and sale of stolen property.

"November 2022 we saw the highest rate of catalytic converter thefts," said Lt. Matt Core of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. "July of this year, compared to July of 2022, we're down about 30%."

Some local catalytic converter replacement shops say they've seen an even sharper decline in catalytic converter replacements.

The allure for thieves lies in the precious metals used in the car part, which include platinum, palladium and rhodium. Although prices fluctuate, palladium is worth about $1,200 an ounce, platinum is worth about $925 an ounce and rhodium is going for an astonishing $4,200 per ounce — more than twice the value of gold.

Thankfully, the price rhodium has been falling, making the theft less profitable and appealing to thieves attempting to cash in on a quick a buck.

While still pricey, there is less demand thanks to new theft deterrent laws that have swept the country state by state domino effect in the past three years. A map by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows that 39 states have introduced legislation to deter theft.

By deterring catalytic converter thefts, not only are insurance companies and vehicle owners saving substantial amounts of money, but the reduction in stolen converters also contributes to a decrease in harmful emissions that these devices are designed to mitigate.