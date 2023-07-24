Sarah Centineo is running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 45.

A Democrat seeking to replace Republican state Sen. Rita Sanders in the Unicameral, Centineo has been a member of the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education since 2016, earning reelection in 2020.

“I am a nurse, attorney, mother, wife, and active community member,” she said in a news release. “My background in health care, as a school board member, and law make me uniquely qualified to represent the people living in Legislative District 45.”

Centineo spent 15 years as a nurse at Children's Hospital, working in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units. She earned her law degree from the Creighton University School of Law in 2011, and she now represents people in court harmed through no fault of their own, according to the release.

Centineo has been active in Bellevue municipal politics. In 2017, Centineo organized an unsuccessful recall petition effort against Bellevue City Council member Pat Shannon.

In her role on the school board, she has been involved with budgeting, contract negotiations, expanding career and technical learning opportunities, and advocating for additional resources for Bellevue.

“A strong public education system is vital to the success of our community, our economy, and our state,” Centineo said. “I have spent countless hours advocating for public education through my roles with Bellevue Public Schools and the Nebraska Association of School Boards as a member of their legislative committee.”