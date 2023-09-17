Cyrus Cheshier and Jace Taggart continue to steer the Bellevue East No. 2 doubles team to success, leading the Chieftains to their first hardware in five years.

The pair was No. 2 doubles champions at the Columbus Invite on Sept. 1, and most recently defeated Lincoln on Thursday. Overall, they are 11-5.

Chieftains head coach Krista Tew said Cheshier and Taggart meld together well.

“I honestly think it has a lot to do with their baseball connection, like they played together. They have that communication,” Tew said. “Cyrus plays like he’s eight-foot tall at the net. He may be on the shorter side, but he jumps and goes for everything and is aggressive. And Jace can run that baseline like nobody's business, to where he can cover those crazy shots from not only the opponents or the shot if Cyrus misses, they're really good at the angles.

“They've really picked up their skill set on the lob. Their serves are pretty consistent. So I think all those things really meld well and make them successful throughout those points to get those wins.”

Communication between the two – addressing a notice when Tew comes up to the fence to coach between points – and their head coach has created an avenue for growth.

“They see what they need to do and they're on a grand scale with it and they make that game plan and execute it,” Tew said.

With their No. 2 doubles win in Columbus, Cheshier and Taggart led the Chieftains to a second place finish for their first hardware in five years.

“We kind of had that lull and we’re picking it up, and this is kind of the season that we can make a change of those kinds of things because we didn’t have any seniors last year,” Tew said. “So all of these guys are comfortable playing with each other because they have that experience from last year.”

Now, six seniors make up the Bellevue East team, led by four-year varsity letterwinners Cole Holbrook and Eli Carrera.

“They kind of helped set the standards on what’s expected,” Tew said. “And they’re like, ‘This is the effort that we have to put in, this is the confidence we should have.’ Mentally, they’re growing as players.

“That’s been their biggest growth as far as like, not skill set. So that's helped the other kids, plus one of them's baseball player. So we mold in those teams so they have them, and then our non baseball players just rolled in too, and the team themselves, they get along really well.”

Going forward, the current stretch of play with unfamiliar competition will gauge where the Chieftains are as a collective group.

“I'm excited to see what these next few weeks show,” Tew said. “I think we'll be able to get a little bit more practice. Those first two weeks were pretty jam packed. We had practice last Thursday and that was the first one in a week and a half because we have so many duals. So we have a little bit more open days actually to work on what we've seen throughout our matches, because match play and practice play are totally different.”

Bellevue East defeated Lincoln 5-4 on Thursday. Results are below.

No. 1 singles: Brandon Tracy 8-5 W

2S: Elijah Carrera 8-6 W

3S: Cooper Brown 2-8 L

4S: Cole Holbrook 2-8 L

5S: Kaden Bach 4-8 L

6S: Cyrus Cheshier 8-0 W

7S*: Jace Taggart 8-4 W

8S*: Evan Scott 8-0 W

*- Exhibition matches

No. 1 doubles: Holbrook/Bach 4-8 L

2D: Taggart/Cheshier 9-7 W

3D: Scott/Parker 9-7 W

They were scheduled to play in the Bellevue West Invitational, but a steady downpour caused the invite to be postponed to Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m.

Young Monarchs duo shows promise, TBirds' thrive

At Bellevue West, two Tanners (Adams and Hosick) have compiled a 6-2 record at No. 1 doubles, their lone losses coming to perennial powerhouse Creighton Prep on two occasions.

They are also a combined 19-3 in their singles matches, Adams more often playing No. 1 (8-2 in 10 matches) and Hosick No. 2 (5-1). Both were singles champions at the Omaha Northwest Husky Invitational on Sept. 7.

Theo Langlouis and Braylon Chism are 4-1 at No. 2 doubles, while Koen Zimmerman and Cooper Moore are a combined 14-2 between No. 1 and 2 doubles.

Over at Papillion-La Vista, a doubles team consisting of a sophomore (Jacob Feekin) and freshman (Sam Boudreau) have seen similar success to the Chieftains duo. 9-4 at No. 2 doubles, Feekin/Boudreau started the season with wins in each of their first six matches. Boudreau is unbeaten in three matches in singles play, with Feekin is 2-1.

Noah Lozier is 8-5 in No. 2 singles for Papio.

Other Notables

Omaha Gross Catholic seniors Merrick Dowling and Cooper Franks are 6-4 at No. 1 doubles in Class B.

Jacob Chandler and Cameron Curtis are 9-7 in Class A No. 1 doubles at Papillion-La Vista South. Titans senior Aiden Langenfeld is 13-7 in No. 2 singles, finishing runner-up at the Gretna Invitational on Sept. 5. Jed Sunde is 14-8 for the Titans in No. 1 singles, earning third in Gretna with an 8-1 win over Dragons sophomore Brandtley Hack.

At No. 3 doubles, senior pairing Alexander Rhubottom and Nathaniel Sizer are 5-1 for Papio South. Versatility has been on display from sophomore Jackson Willer, who has played matches at No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles in three different pairings, and senior Kade Wilson, with matches at No. 3, 4 and 6 singles and No. 2 doubles with Willer.