Bellevue East hosted Omaha Gross Catholic for a Pink Out softball game to raise cancer awareness at the Lied Fields on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Walking in, the sidewalk was filled with messages of support or names of those affected by cancer.

Before the game, players and coaches from both teams provided names of “Who I play for,” or people close to them they know have faced, currently battle, or lost their lives to cancer. After introductions, the teams met in the pitcher’s circle and released heart-shaped pink balloons into the sky.

Prior to lineups, tears streamed down faces on both sides of the diamond.

Bellevue East head coach Casie Onken said keeping those in check once the game started was an emphasis for the Chieftains.

"After another tough loss to Papio South yesterday, we had kind of talked about how we know what this means to everybody and how it is an emotional game and that we were going to do what we normally do and then we're going to have to come back control our emotions and get ready to play the game," Onken said. "And this is just a special night for them as you can tell, they know the routine, they decorate, they put everything out like this, it means a lot to them. And so they were ready and they knew what to expect. And I think that they came out ready to play."

Then, Atiana Rodriguez stepped up for the first pitch.

The current Bellevue Bruin and former Chieftain lost her mother, Kim, to an eight-year battle with cancer, sparking the idea for another one of Onken's former players.

That would be first-year Cougars head coach Kelsey Knoblauch, who played for Onken at Bellevue West.

"So it's the first time that I've coached against one of my former players as a head coach," Onken said. "So that was kind of fun. We kind of had this day marked on the calendar. We wanted to make it a special night, which is why we want to do the cancer (awareness) night together. She (Knoblauch) had actually asked, like in July, 'Hey, can we do this together?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's a great idea.'

"To have all of my former players here on the field, and then to be able to honor and everybody knew Ati's mom on both sides. And then even a lot of the coaches at Gross I know well because just I do. And so this was a big game in that sense for us, and a good time to honor everybody."

"It's a really big event," Knoblauch said. "I know, specifically the player they kind of done it for in the past. Her mom passed about she battled cancer for eight years. And I was really good friends with her and so it just means a lot being able to play for her."

The scoring was opened by Bellevue East in the bottom of the first, as Alisha McMurtry and Courtney Ehlers both had RBI hits for an early 2-0 lead. Onken was most impressed by the Chieftains ability to pour on more.

"We work on that one percent (better)," she said. "Our one percent was not to score in just the first inning because that's kind of been our MO. We're scoring in the first inning, which is great, and then we're not scoring for three or four innings and we said we got to score another in the second and another and third another in the fourth, and they were able to step up in those key spots and get those key hits."

Haley DeMontel then delivered a 2-run double in the second, and the Chieftains tacked on another on an RBI groundout in the third. In finishing with three RBIs and often leading off or batting second in the Chieftains lineup, the junior transfer from Bellevue West has exemplified the "one percent better" mindset and plugged into the lineup.

"She's definitely helped us. offensively. She's been a weapon all the way around," Onken said. "She is one of the kids that if she doesn't get a hit, she's out there taking cuts in between, like, tell her next at bat so that the next at bat, she's making adjustments and she works on making adjustments every single time. She does the same thing in the cages."

Moving DeMontel around to all over the field, the Chieftains have found progress in her contributions, along with others like McMurtry and Ehlers. But it hasn't been pain-free. Literally.

"The other thing, she hit one so hard today that I have a bruise on my leg. She clipped me in BP this morning," Onken said.

RBI hits by Megan Hempel and Maggie Earnest cut into the Cougars' deficit, but the Chieftains restored their 5-run edge with RBIs again by McMurtry and Ehlers.

Freshman pitcher Audriana Urwin also impressed Onken in one of her first varsity starts and helped keep the Chieftains comfortably ahead.

"I think this is maybe her second or third full seven-inning games, but just maturing each time and understanding that she's got her defense behind her, and trusting them and then trusting that we're going to come right back and get the run and it's easier for her to throw when we're ahead," Onken said.

The Cougars, struggling with leaving runners on base, saw repetitive trouble persist.

"We lost some close ones. But again, that shows, and they're very young, it shows their ability to fight and so hopefully within these next few few weeks, we'll get some of those close ones," Knoblauch said. "Being able to get runners on base (shows improvement), but we got to figure out ways to continue throughout the line up to get those runs in."

Omaha Gross (3-12) 000 211 0 -- 4 7 4

Bellevue East (7-10) 211 210 x -- 8 11 2