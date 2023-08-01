Chirpy's Play Cafe opened its doors over the weekend, welcoming children into its imaginative play area, climbing tower and 2-and-younger playground.

The family-friendly business mixes a traditional coffee shop and cafe with a children's play area, where parents can buy admission to a playground environment that encourages collaborative play with other children.

"We have a lot of imaginative things for kids to play," co-owner Kezzie Schonner said after giving the Times a tour of the space. "We want to build a community that is for families, especially with little kids."

Parents can watch their children while sitting along a rail overlooking the play area, or they can choose to sit back in the cafe if their children don't require direct supervision. Ultimately, parents and caregivers who bring children to the cafe are responsible for their behavior, as Chirpy's does not provide an attendant or other child care services.

"We're parents of little kids," Schonner said. "The concept is to just have a place where they can come in, where they can have fun and where we can also have fun. We're going to offer coffee and pastries and things like that."

The menu includes simple breakfast and lunch items, such as sandwiches, along with coffee, espresso drinks, smoothies and Lotus energy drinks.

For the kids, the experience focuses on small groups with a limited number of children at any given time, either booked in advance or drop-in if capacity is available. Between each session, toys are put away and the area is cleaned and ready for the next group.

"We definitely don't want to overwhelm the kids," Schonner said.

A visit to the Omaha Children's Museum can be a great time, but it can be overwhelming when it's crowded and when toys are scattered everywhere.

"They can't really play how it's supposed to be played," Schonner said.

Instead, at Chirpy's, each play session will be "like brand new for the kids when they come in."

The business will welcome any child who still enjoys imaginative play, with a special area for babies and toddlers under 2.

"If they are still into the imaginative play at, like, 8 years old, then I think it's still a good place to be," Schonner said.

Older kids could find some games to play in the cafe side and would still be welcome, she added. A party room is also available, with options for catering or a private reservation of the play area, as well as a semi-private party where others are still able to play.

Schonner said the play cafe concept is common in Asia and in larger cities, but there's not a similar business in the Omaha metropolitan area. Chipy's is located at 2063 Creekside Drive, Suite 125, which is just southwest of South 96th Street and Schram Road.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and everyone was stuck at home, that provided the catalyst for the Schonners to jump into entrepreneurship.

"We've always wanted something like this," Kezzie Schonner said. "We need the time. We need the community. We need parents to gather. So I think that was the pushing point. We were quarantined for too long."

Ricky Schonner, co-owner and Kezzie's husband, said a ribbon-cutting ceremony had been scheduled for July 25 through the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, but the event had to be postponed to meet inspection requirements. A later ribbon-cutting is still planned.

"We've just been having delay after delay," he said.

But this weekend, families were welcomed into scheduled playdates during a grand opening celebration that also featured an appearance by Bluey.

"We had the best weekend with you guys!" the business posted on Facebook. "Thank you for celebrating with us! It's been a wild journey getting to this day but it was so worth it seeing your littles enjoy the space, families playing together, parents sitting back enjoying their drinks and eats, dads playing our games."

This weekend, Chirpy's is planning a tea party brunch at 10 a.m. with a princess sing-a-long (cost is $45 for one adult and one child, plus $15 for additional children and $18 for additional adults) before children start heading back to school the following week.

Two-hour open play sessions are available Tuesdays through Sundays for $12 per child. The play area is socks only — no shoes are allowed. A liability waiver is also required.

Find more information or schedule a play session at chirpysplaycafe.com. Find the latest from Chirpy's at facebook.com/chirpysplaycafe.