Christian Brothers Automotive, already a familiar name in Omaha, has announced plans to open three new service centers in the Papillion and Gretna areas.

The automotive chain, which has operated a shop at 17330 Evans St. in Omaha since December 2013, plans to add service centers at 11319 Cumberland Drive in Papillion and at 17875 Oakmont Drive in Gretna, as well as a new shop near Highway 6 and Q Street in Millard.

“All three of these new sites will be open in 2024,” said Brad Fink, chief growth officer.

Construction of the Papillion facility is on the home stretch, while site preparation is just beginning at the Gretna property and won’t start until spring in Millard, he said.

The Omaha shop is “doing very well,” and the southwest part of the metropolitan area is growing rapidly, Fink said. Company officials flew over the area and were impressed by all the development along Highway 370. There is a lot of growth, as well as projections for more growth over the next 10 years.

“We’re always going to look at land that checks both of those boxes,” he said.

The new locations will give Christian Brothers a strong presence in the southwest region. Besides being involved in surveying the Omaha area from the air, Fink visited Omaha during the College World Series last year, he said.

“We love the city,” he said. “We’re thrilled to be increasing our presence there.”

Greg and Cindy Douglas moved to the area from Colorado when they purchased the Omaha Christian Brothers franchise in 2019, Fink said. Christian Brothers is “in conversations with” the couple to see if they are interested in acquiring one of the new ones.

“They’ve done a fantastic job,” he said. “They represent our brand extremely well.”

Christian Brothers Automotive centers handle everything from maintenance to repairs and engine diagnostics, according to a statement from Jackie Walsh, public relations associate.

The company was founded in 1982 and has grown to include 270 locations across 30 states.