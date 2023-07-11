The City of Bellevue celebrated the official ground-breaking Thursday for the new Bellevue Public Library site along Longo Drive.

Dirt had already started moving before shiny shovels were used for the ceremonial gathering, but the occasion marked another step in resolving a long-standing need for the community. It also puts the Bellevue Food Pantry a step closer to its pending expansion.

"This has probably been a journey 25-plus years in the making," City Administrator Jim Ristow said.

Originally, the city looked to build a stand-alone facility in the western portion of the community. After getting sticker shock, the plans shifted to renovating the current facility at 1003 Lincoln Road.

The costs started adding up for that proposal, especially with the need for an addition. So the city looked decided to move the library to the the Bellevue Professional Center at 2206 Longo Drive, which still includes building an addition but also offers the city the chance to lease remaining space to help pay for the costs of the project.

"Ultimately, we landed here with this building that we had a sweet deal on, which will cash flow with tenants in it," Ristow said.

The move also kept the library closer to its original site, where the community needs are the greatest. Ristow said the city plans to add a library branch on the west side of Bellevue.

"We think that'll be successful with the main library here and ultimately with a branch in the future," Ristow said.

Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership has already purchased the old building, and the nopnrofit plans to expand its footprint and grow the Bellevue Food Pantry at that site once the city hands over the keys, tentatively planned for sometime next year.

"You'll see some really cool improvements with ENCAP in that building," Ristow said. "So today's a dream come true."

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike praised the turnout Thursday afternoon for the "historic" ground-breaking ceremony.

"It means a lot to the Bellevue community," Hike said. "You don't get a new library every year. We're excited about this spot here."

Hike said Bellevue residents will be getting a brand-new library with modern technology and "things that you would expect to see in a library," such as meeting spaces, an improved children's department and inviting places for the public.

"Our plans have come to fruition and it's going to work out very well," Hike said.

Taxes won't go up for the library, and no bond will be issued. In fact, Hike said, the city plans to pay off the project in about seven years from the rent coming in from tenants.

Bellevue's library was established in 1929 with 12 books in a private residence, said Bellevue Library Foundation President Michelle Boyce. The next year, it moved first to the Presbyterian Church and later to the county courthouse, and the village government assumed responsibility for the collection.

In 1938, the library moved to Washington Park, "first into the stucco building and then into the red brick building," Boyce said. It remained there until 1975, when it moved to its current location near Bellevue East High School.

"Our little 12 book library that started in 1929 has grown to over 160,000 items that we have physically in the library to check out to our patrons," Boyce said.

The library has established grant writing and fundraising committees, aiming to fill out its wish list for the new space.

"We would like you all to be on the lookout for opportunities to provide support for your local library either through monetary donations, volunteer opportunities, or talent donations," Boyce said. "We invite you to turn the page with us."

Library Director Julie Dinville didn't give remarks during the event, but she told the Times afterwards that the library is open to expanding its partnerships and welcomed anyone who wanted to contribute to the future space.

"We want to thank all of the groups who have made this possible," Dinville said. "And I always want to give a shout out to my staff because they do the good work every day, so we're all excited to have the possibilities of this new facility."