The City of Bellevue is removing the pedestrian bridge over Galvin Road south of Birchcrest Elementary School.

The bridge at Hansen Avenue is being removed because of its deteriorated condition and the prohibitive cost of replacement, according to a city news release.

Instead, an improved street crossing was recently installed at Lloyd Street and Birchcrest Road across Galvin Road — just north of Birchcrest and just south of Bellevue University — that includes upgraded traffic signals, pavement markings and sidewalk curb ramps.

The improved crossing provides a safe pedestrian route to Birchcrest instead of the more than 50-year-old pedestrian bridge, which was deemed unsafe in 2022.

"Over time the bridge has experienced metal fatigue as well as decking failures that the city worked to mitigate. These mitigation steps helped prolong the life of the bridge but unfortunately couldn’t save it," the city said in a statement.

The bridge was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and repairs would have exceeded the percentage allowed to not bring the bridge into ADA compliance, the city said, adding to the potential replacement cost. Additional land would have been required at the site for approach ramps.

"The cost to replace the bridge is currently estimated to cost over $4 million dollars," the city said. "This is not an unreasonable or unexpected price but would require a study to ensure all federal requirements are met."

The Bellevue Public Schools was unable to share the cost to replace the bridge, but the school district committed to placing crossing guards at that intersection, the city said.

Fifty-five students attend Birchcrest from west of Galvin Road, and BPS agreed to provide bussing to those students to avoid the need to make a crossing. The city said it has a similar agreement with the Omaha Public Schools to keep students from crossing Fort Crook Road to access Forest Station Elementary School.

"Although it is not our preferred option, the bottom line is that since it was becoming more of a safety hazard as time progressed, it became apparent to the engineers that the bridge over Galvin Road needed to come down," according to the a city statement. "Safety for the students of our community and all pedestrians is of top priority for the City of Bellevue. We believe the actions above ensure multiple steps to ensure a safe transition for students attending Birchcrest Elementary School."