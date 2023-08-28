County officials have picked a leader for a first-of-its-kind mental health program at the new Sarpy County Correctional Center.

Dr. Kimberly Clawson will lead the forensic psychiatry fellowship program at the jail, according to a news release from the county.

Sarpy County is working with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to craft a program to treat inmates while also growing the number of mental health experts in the community.

"The psychiatry program at Sarpy County’s behavioral health unit is groundbreaking and reflects our shared commitment with UNMC to improving mental health in our community. UNMC’s support is essential to this effort,” Sarpy County Board Chair Angi Burmeister said in the release. “Dr. Clawson is an excellent choice to lead the fellowship program, and her expertise will make a vital difference in Sarpy County.”

The program aims to provide mental health care to inmates while connecting them with community resources to result in more positive outcomes upon their release from custody. About 1 in 5 inmates at the jai is diagnosed with a serious mental illness.

Clawson will provide psychiatric treatment, prescribe medication, help with medication management, provide court testimony, file reports with the court and potentially complete competency evaluations. She will also build out the forensic psychiatric fellowship.

Sarpy County Corrections Director Ryan Mahr said the jail is thrilled to welcome Clawson and the psychiatry fellowship program.

“We’re here to house people with compassion and help rehabilitate them so they’re in a better position to reenter society when they leave," Mahr said in a release.

Clawson is a 2017 graduate of the UNMC College of Medicine. She completed her forensic psychiatry fellowship in 2023 from the University of California, Los Angeles. She trained at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she served as outpatient chief resident in 2020-21 and completed a consultation-liaison fellowship in 2022.

“This fellowship will fill a huge need in Nebraska,” Clawson said. “It’s a growing problem, and we can help an underserved population with behavioral health care.”

UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold praised Clawson's selection.

“We are both excited and honored to participate in this collaborative effort between Sarpy County and UNMC," Gold said. "We will provide impactful and needed services for Nebraska.”

UNMC joined with Sarpy County in 2021 to established the psychiatry partnership. The county then began building a new correctional center, which was recently completed.

“The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners has been visionary in its commitment to helping people in the justice system get access to mental health treatment, on the path to rehabilitation," said Howard Liu, chair of UNMC’s Department of Psychiatry. "It is truly a commitment to do the right thing for the citizens of Nebraska."