A late summer opening is planned for Club Pilates' new studio in Papillion.

The opening in Midlands Place coincides with company's fifth anniversary. It currently operates three Omaha studios.

"We are absolutely delighted to commemorate our five-year anniversary in Omaha while expanding the availability of Reformer Pilates with the opening of our fourth studio in Papillion," Angelia Froscheiser, co-owner of Club Pilates, said in a news release. "Pilates is a versatile exercise method that offers numerous benefits, including increased strength, flexibility and improved posture."

Froscheiser said pilates is not just for women, and it can help anyone improve their physical and mental well-being.

"Our membership base consists of 15% men," Froscheiser said. "That number is growing every month as more and more men learn about the benefits to their health. No matter if they are athletes or just looking to stay active as they age, our classes cater to both men and women of all fitness levels and capabilities."

The new Club Pilates studio in Papillion is located at 310 E. Gold Coast Road, Suite 105, right next door to Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen.

The studio will feature state-of-the-art equipment, expert instructors and a variety of class options, including Reformer, EXO Chair, Springboard and TRX, according to the release. Across its four studios, Club Pilates will offer more than 200 of its 50-minute Reformer classes each week.

Find more information at clubpilates.com.