The tradition at Bellevue East's Roddy Field continued this year, as College World Series and college baseball No. 1 Wake Forest was among four teams to practice there this year.

Pitchers from LSU and Stanford both took the field on Wednesday, June 14, while the top-seeded Demon Deacons worked on the diamond on Friday -- and expected to again between games on Sunday -- followed by TCU on Saturday.

For 14-year Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter, the people and hospitality have been "amazing."

"Everybody's just welcomed us with open arms and been nothing but really kind to our guys, and our guys feel like rockstars, are getting asked for autographs every two seconds," Walter said, perhaps not too hyperbolically. "It's just been a really amazing experience."

Managing the expectations as the No. 1 team "for a while now," the Demon Deacons have grown used to it but continued to deliver. But what will separate them and lead to a title? Care about each other.

"They care about each other more than any team I've ever been associated with," Walter said. "Their love for one another trumps their ego or their pride, and I think sometimes in moments like this, if you let your ego get in the way, that's when the team suffers and our guys aren't like that, they stay (focused) on the team."

Practicing at a local ballfield with natural grass and dirt -- something that is becoming rarer, especially with both Papillion-La Vista schools expected to make the change after legislation approved turf fields along with other improvements -- was "awesome" for Walter's team.

"These guys do a great job at this high school. What an impressive high school setup this is, and these grounds crew man, they had it all set up for us and ready, so we're just thankful that we had a chance to (practice), and we're going to come out here again in between our first two games on Sunday. We love it here."

Wake Forest opens play against Stanford on Saturday at 1 p.m. Central.