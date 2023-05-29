Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The late Sarpy County Times columnist Janet Rentko, who died in March, made a donation earlier this year for craft supplies for the La Vista Senior Center.

The donation funded a spring craft and button making day. Members of the La Vista Senior Center gathered April 3 to paint crafts, make buttons and share memories of their friend. Rentko's friends told stories about how they met Janet, her unique sense of humor and her love for bingo.

Rita Guenette was friends with Rentko for more than 30 years. They met working at the VA Medical Center, and Guenette helped care for Rentko when she entered hospice. She remembered Rentko as the most “kind and caring person.”

La Vista Public Library employee Cedate Shultz helped crafters use the library’s button making machine. Dee Uecker made several buttons from photos she brought.

