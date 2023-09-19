The community came out in droves to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the highly anticipated Gretna Crossing Park on Saturday.

The large park features something for everyone: a recreation center and outdoor water park; baseball, softball and soccer fields; a disc golf course; multiple playgrounds and shelters; a dog park, a fishing pond, an amphitheater and extensive trails.

Mayor Mike Evans detailed some of the city park history in Gretna at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. It has been 55 years since a new park has opened in the city.

"Our leaders and citizens thought, 'I think we need a bigger park,' and hey, what a great park it is," Evans said.

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts called Saturday "a great day for Gretna."

"This is a great, growing community, and it demonstrates that you want this community to continue to grow by having a great quality of life," he said.

Interim Gretna Public Schools Superintendent Travis Lightle said Gretna is a fast-growing city with a small-town feel. He credits that to the relationships among the community.

"Regardless of how big we get, everybody knows everybody and we'll get together and work together for the betterment of the community," Lightle said.