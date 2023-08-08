The community is invited to come out to support the Monarch and Titan marching bands as they kick off their season with a public performance.

Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., the pep rally with the Papillion La Vista and Papillion La Vista South high school bands is planned at Midlands Place.

"Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a show from both schools pep bands, dance teams, cheer teams, and color guard," the shopping center said in a Facebook post.

The event begins at 7 p.m. in the main parking lot near SPIN! Pizza.

Dinner is available from nearby restaurants, which include the pizzeria, Pine & Black Bistro, Bomb Taco and Ollie & Hobbes.