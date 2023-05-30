Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

La Vista’s brand new multipurpose theater has announced its initial lineup.

Mammoth Inc. and 1% Productions, the duo behind the new Astro Theater at the La Vista City Centre, announced the shows earlier this month at the venue that anchors the development.

Coming to the Astro Theater at 8302 City Center Drive are:

Aug. 30 – I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone (outdoor)

Sept. 16 – Beth Hart (indoor)

Sept. 21 – Ancient Aliens Live (indoor)

Sept. 23 — Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz & The Tantrums (outdoor)

Sept. 24 — Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band (indoor)

Sept. 30 – The Gaslight Anthem (indoor)

Oct. 5 – Dropkick Murphys with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern (outdoor)

Oct. 28 – Ruben & Clay (indoor)

The Astro features a 2,400-person, 52,000-square foot indoor theater as well as an outdoor grass amphitheater that can host 5,500 people overlooking a 34-acre public park.

It’s designed as a “medium-sized venue” in the metro’s music scene, according to a news release, and City+Ventures designed the La Vista City Centre mixed-use development with the live performance complex as a focal point. Follow the Astro on facebook.com/AstroNebraska, instagram.com/AstroNebraska or twitter.com/AstroNebraska. Find more information at theastrotheater.com.